Deepika Padukone’s chicest airport looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Dec 4, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Deepika keeps it simple in a classic black and white combination of high-waisted black pants and a black and white striped blouse at the airport.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
And then she was seen rocking a casual look that consisted of slouchy denim jeans, a jumper, and a shirt.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She looked fashionably fabulous at the airport in this coordinated sweatsuit featuring a beige loungewear pullover and open ankle loungewear pants.
Video: Pinkvilla
For a bright tone-on-tone look, she wore a pair of blue skinny leggings with a button-down shirt and kept things effortlessly stylish.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She aced a sporty boss lady look in this pastel pantsuit set that she styled with black sunnies and a brown shoulder bag.
Image: Pinkvilla
Showing us how to blend athleisure with functionality, the Mastani of Bollywood aced a jet-set look featuring a coordinated lavender set from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection.
Image: Pinkvilla
She put on a blue tie-up cardigan with denim jeans and white sneakers for an easy winter look.
Image: Pinkvilla
Making a comfy case for whites, she rocked a white overcoat with a white shirt and a pair of white denim jeans at the airport.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her aerodrome fashion in this oversized denim jacket, a white shirt, and sheer black stockings with black boots is definitely on point!
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore denim overalls with bright pink heels and showed us how to slay at the airport!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.