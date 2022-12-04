Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s chicest airport looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Deepika keeps it simple in a classic black and white combination of high-waisted black pants and a black and white striped blouse at the airport.

Simple Yet Classic 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

And then she was seen rocking a casual look that consisted of slouchy denim jeans, a jumper, and a shirt.

Cool Girl Style

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She looked fashionably fabulous at the airport in this coordinated sweatsuit featuring a beige loungewear pullover and open ankle loungewear pants. 

Comfy Case 

Video: Pinkvilla

For a bright tone-on-tone look, she wore a pair of blue skinny leggings with a button-down shirt and kept things effortlessly stylish.

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She aced a sporty boss lady look in this pastel pantsuit set that she styled with black sunnies and a brown shoulder bag.

Boss Lady

Image: Pinkvilla 

Showing us how to blend athleisure with functionality, the Mastani of Bollywood aced a jet-set look featuring a coordinated lavender set from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection. 

Lavender Daze

Image: Pinkvilla 

She put on a blue tie-up cardigan with denim jeans and white sneakers for an easy winter look.

Easy Style 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Making a comfy case for whites, she rocked a white overcoat with a white shirt and a pair of white denim jeans at the airport.

Pristine Whites 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Her aerodrome fashion in this oversized denim jacket, a white shirt, and sheer black stockings with black boots is definitely on point!

Denim Love 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She wore denim overalls with bright pink heels and showed us how to slay at the airport!

Slayer Forever

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here