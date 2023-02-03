Heading 3

Deepika Padukone's
classy overcoats

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

FASHION

FEB 03, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika is wearing an all-white overcoat

White 

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone in this beige trench coat with puffed sleeves is top-tier elegance

Puffed sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika is wearing denim long overcoat as she steps out

Denim love

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks stylish in an oversized cream-coloured leather coat

Stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

She has styled denim shorts with a long grey overcoat

Fusion

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika is definitely looking super stylish in this picture

Brown

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika is the queen of airport styling and this grey overcoat is so stylish

Grey

Image: Pinkvilla

A black overcoat with a white blouse and blue pants is perfect

Sleeveless

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika looks super smart and classy in olive colour overcoat

Olive

