Nov 16, 2021
FASHION
Deepika Padukone's colourblocked looks
Author: Neenaz
For one of her recent airport looks, Deepika chose to colour block her vibrant green athleisure co-ord with a pair of bright yellow sneakersCredits: Pinkvilla
One of her most popular looks that set a benchmark for the colour block trend is this one where she paired her white and blue striped pantsuit with peppy orange heelsCredits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
At the wrap up party of the upcoming movie 83, Deepika chose to add a pop of colour to her basic jeans and shirt by opting for bright red pointy heelsCredits: Pinkvilla raw
Giving us another lesson in colour blocking, Deepika paired her yellow bodycon dress with blue dangler earringsCredits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She then went all out in a shimmery pink one-shoulder top, red cigarette pants and fuschia pink stilettosCredits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Airport seems to be her favourite place to sport colour block outfits! She paired her neon sweater with bright blue pants and showed us how it’s done!Credits: Pinkvilla
And then she picked out a bright pink sling bag to block the monotone green shade of her athleisure wearCredits: Pinkvilla
For another trendy look, DP wore a pair of pink pumps with her orange Balenciaga sweater and blue jeansCredits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
To break the monotony of her denim overall, she wore it with a pair of bright pink pointy heels and instantly caught our attention!Credits: Pinkvilla
Accessories are her favourite way to colour block any kind of outfit and here she has done it with a yellow beltCredits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
For a unique look, she wore a red kurta-style top with pink wide-legged pants and showed us how to bring some of the bright colours of a palette effortlessly togetherCredits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Tamannaah Bhatia in her candid self