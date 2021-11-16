Nov 16, 2021

FASHION

Deepika Padukone's colourblocked looks

Author: Neenaz 

For one of her recent airport looks, Deepika chose to colour block her vibrant green athleisure co-ord with a pair of bright yellow sneakers

Credits: Pinkvilla

One of her most popular looks that set a benchmark for the colour block trend is this one where she paired her white and blue striped pantsuit with peppy orange heels

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

At the wrap up party of the upcoming movie 83, Deepika chose to add a pop of colour to her basic jeans and shirt by opting for bright red pointy heels

Credits: Pinkvilla raw

Giving us another lesson in colour blocking, Deepika paired her yellow bodycon dress with blue dangler earrings

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She then went all out in a shimmery pink one-shoulder top, red cigarette pants and fuschia pink stilettos

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Airport seems to be her favourite place to sport colour block outfits! She paired her neon sweater with bright blue pants and showed us how it’s done!

Credits: Pinkvilla

And then she picked out a bright pink sling bag to block the monotone green shade of her athleisure wear

Credits: Pinkvilla

For another trendy look, DP wore a pair of pink pumps with her orange Balenciaga sweater and blue jeans

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

To break the monotony of her denim overall, she wore it with a pair of bright pink pointy heels and instantly caught our attention!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Accessories are her favourite way to colour block any kind of outfit and here she has done it with a yellow belt

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

For a unique look, she wore a red kurta-style top with pink wide-legged pants and showed us how to bring some of the bright colours of a palette effortlessly together

Credits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

