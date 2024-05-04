Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s Desi Fits

Deepika looked stunning in this red-hued saree; extremely embellished and opulent-looking. She paired it with a gajra-bun hairstyle and traditional jewelry 

What a regal lehenga! The soon-to-be mother opted for a beige lehenga set; the skirt was heavily embedded with immaculate threadwork and sparkly beads that made the look extremely exuberant! 

Deepika joined the shimmery saree bandwagon and opted for a silver sparkly traditional drape 

Padukone’s white saree looked opulent, it was detailed with a black border that enhanced the look perfectly! 

A flawless look! The frill-adorned saree paired with a stunning backless blouse is a classy and elegant ensemble! 

The Piku actor’s black traditional look is perfect; her ensemble was heavily embellished which made it look regal

Deepika’s extremely embellished pantsuit had a traditional twist to it; the ensemble was attached with long-cape-like apparel that made it look even more stunning 

The superstar looked royal in this ravishing white lehenga; she opted for a long cape-like structure and Smokey eye makeup to enhance the look

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor looked graceful in a pink kurta set; she opted for heavy jhumkas and a messy bun to go with the look! 

A white saree that had magnificent frills adorned all over; Padukone paired it with a pearl-embedded strapless blouse and a stunning neckpiece 

The Diva channeled her retro vibes and looked beautiful in this stunning saree fit! 

