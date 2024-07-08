Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

july 08, 2024

Deepika Padukone's edgy leather looks

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looks like a bombshell in a fiery red leather dress 

Bombshell

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looks gorgeous in a white silk bralette and black leather trousers 

Gorgeous

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She brought the heat in a black leather blazer and a mini-skirt

Hotness Alert

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looks phenomenal in a red top and a pair of faux leather pants

Flawless

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a mini one-shoulder leather dress 

Stunning

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Vibrant

Her vibrant green outfit, featuring faux leather pants and a soft knitted backless top, is on point

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Diva

The diva rocked those pants and a black faux leather blouse perfectly 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She wore a white shirt with skinny leather pants and showed us how it’s done

Gorgeous

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She styled her white tank top and flared blue denim pants with a black leather jacket 

Radiant

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her faux leather leggings grabbed all eyeballs

Turning Heads

