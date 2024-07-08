Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
july 08, 2024
Deepika Padukone's edgy leather looks
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looks like a bombshell in a fiery red leather dress
Bombshell
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looks gorgeous in a white silk bralette and black leather trousers
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She brought the heat in a black leather blazer and a mini-skirt
Hotness Alert
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looks phenomenal in a red top and a pair of faux leather pants
Flawless
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a mini one-shoulder leather dress
Stunning
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Vibrant
Her vibrant green outfit, featuring faux leather pants and a soft knitted backless top, is on point
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Diva
The diva rocked those pants and a black faux leather blouse perfectly
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She wore a white shirt with skinny leather pants and showed us how it’s done
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She styled her white tank top and flared blue denim pants with a black leather jacket
Radiant
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her faux leather leggings grabbed all eyeballs
Turning Heads
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.