Fashion
Joyce JOYSON
FEB 10, 2022
Deepika Padukone's fab black dresses
Black ruched mini dress
Deepika Padukone swears by statement making, black dresses to spark intrigue and a whole lot of drama
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
From edgy black leather ruched dresses to sleek and sophisticated blazer ones, DP proves an LBD is a must-have piece!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Black blazer mini dress
She knows how to lend a dramatic touch to her ensemble, by going for a deep plunging neckline, strapless gown with a floor-sweeping trail
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Heart-stoppingly beautiful
Deepika loves to wear black silhouettes but not in the way you would expect. This strapless gown with a plunging neckline came with dramatic flurry sleeves and we're here for it!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Glorious in deep neckline gown
Shake things up wearing a one-shoulder, body-hugging gown with a long-trail sleeve like the diva
Video: Pinkvilla
In Alex Perry's black gown
Add a touch of playfulness to a boring day by slipping into a black tulle dress featuring a neon-green, animal-printed neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Flirty and fun
Alternatively, you can also pick up a tuxedo gown that flows into a layered ruffle skirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Ruffled gown
Or keep it simple by opting for a classic black midi dress with knotted detail and cinched in waistline
Video: Pinkvilla
Full-sleeve midi dress
Deepika made our jaws drop to the floor in this gown that came with a not-so-basic neckline, glossy structured sleeves and a long trail
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Smashing!
Lastly, she slipped into a black flowy dress that came with puffy sleeves and a deep v-neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Adorable
