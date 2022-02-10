Fashion

Joyce JOYSON

FEB 10, 2022

Deepika Padukone's fab black dresses 

Black ruched mini dress

Deepika Padukone swears by statement making, black dresses to spark intrigue and a whole lot of drama

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

From edgy black leather ruched dresses to sleek and sophisticated blazer ones, DP proves an LBD is a must-have piece!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Black blazer mini dress

She knows how to lend a dramatic touch to her ensemble, by going for a deep plunging neckline, strapless gown with a floor-sweeping trail

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Heart-stoppingly beautiful

Deepika loves to wear black silhouettes but not in the way you would expect. This strapless gown with a plunging neckline came with dramatic flurry sleeves and we're here for it!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Glorious in deep neckline gown

Shake things up wearing a one-shoulder, body-hugging gown with a long-trail sleeve like the diva

Video: Pinkvilla

In Alex Perry's black gown

Add a touch of playfulness to a boring day by slipping into a black tulle dress featuring a neon-green, animal-printed neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Flirty and fun

Alternatively, you can also pick up a tuxedo gown that flows into a layered ruffle skirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Ruffled gown

Or keep it simple by opting for a classic black midi dress with knotted detail and cinched in waistline

Video: Pinkvilla

Full-sleeve midi dress

Deepika made our jaws drop to the floor in this gown that came with a not-so-basic neckline, glossy structured sleeves and a long trail

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Smashing!

Lastly, she slipped into a black flowy dress that came with puffy sleeves and a deep v-neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Adorable

