Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 27, 2023

Deepika Padukone’s fab desi style

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

The diva looked ethereal in a white organza saree paired with a backless blouse

Stunning

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram 

Deepika looked elegant as always in a beautiful black ensemble by Anamika Khanna 

Ethereal

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram

Spectacular 

The Pathaan actress redefined glamour in an ivory Faraz Manan saree 

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

She channelled her inner desi kudi in a pink kurta with polka dot prints

Retro Mood

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram

Deepika took the classic route by opting for a simple black saree 

Classy 

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram

This pastel saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades looked fab on her

Pastel Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram 

She exuded royalty in a sunset yellow velvet kurta set

Royal

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram

Her simple and delicate all-black chiffon saree has us hooked

Black Love 

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s instagram

She served major desi-style goals in a black and ivory bandhgala-style kurta set 

Trendsetter 

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram

Deepika turned heads as she posed in an embellished ivory pantsuit and a long cape

Turning Heads

