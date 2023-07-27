pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 27, 2023
Deepika Padukone’s fab desi style
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The diva looked ethereal in a white organza saree paired with a backless blouse
Stunning
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Deepika looked elegant as always in a beautiful black ensemble by Anamika Khanna
Ethereal
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Spectacular
The Pathaan actress redefined glamour in an ivory Faraz Manan saree
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
She channelled her inner desi kudi in a pink kurta with polka dot prints
Retro Mood
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Deepika took the classic route by opting for a simple black saree
Classy
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
This pastel saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades looked fab on her
Pastel Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
She exuded royalty in a sunset yellow velvet kurta set
Royal
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Her simple and delicate all-black chiffon saree has us hooked
Black Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s instagram
She served major desi-style goals in a black and ivory bandhgala-style kurta set
Trendsetter
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Deepika turned heads as she posed in an embellished ivory pantsuit and a long cape
Turning Heads
