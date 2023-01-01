pinkvilla
Raina Reyaz
Fashion
NOVEMBER 20 , 2023
Deepika Padukone’s Fashion Odyssey
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika looked gorgeous in a red midi dress by Victoria Beckham with matching pumps for a night out in town
Gorgeous
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Ranveer Singh in a beautiful white and ivory embroidered lehenga
Queen
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
From laid-back denim looks to breezy dresses, her casual fashion radiates comfort without compromising on style
Casual Chic
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika glowed in shades of yellow, blue, green, and pink in a saree with a deep yellow blouse
Sunshine
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika channeled elegance in a Louis Vuitton Gown with Cartier jewelry at Oscars 2023
Elegant
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika wore a simple pink and beige Salwar Suit for an event in the US
Traditional
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika wore a pretty red floral midi dress with a plunging neckline for Pathaan’s press conference
Floral
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
In an all-sequinned Sabyasachi saree, Deepika exuded retro charm on the Cannes red carpet
Cannes
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika looked cozy and cute in this chunky knit soft blue sweater with balloon sleeves
Cute
Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone
Deepika wore a crisscross neck bodycon midi dress with matching red pumps for Gehraiyaan promotions
Blazing Hot
