NOVEMBER 20 , 2023

Deepika Padukone’s Fashion Odyssey

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika looked gorgeous in a red midi dress by Victoria Beckham with matching pumps for a night out in town 

Gorgeous 

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Ranveer Singh in a beautiful white and ivory embroidered lehenga 

Queen

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

From laid-back denim looks to breezy dresses, her casual fashion radiates comfort without compromising on style

Casual Chic

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika glowed in shades of yellow, blue, green, and pink in a saree with a deep yellow blouse 

Sunshine 

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika channeled elegance in a Louis Vuitton Gown with Cartier jewelry at Oscars 2023 

Elegant 

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika wore a simple pink and beige Salwar Suit for an event in the US

Traditional 

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika wore a pretty red floral midi dress with a plunging neckline for Pathaan’s press conference 

Floral

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

In an all-sequinned Sabyasachi saree, Deepika exuded retro charm on the Cannes red carpet 

Cannes

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika looked cozy and cute in this chunky knit soft blue sweater with balloon sleeves 

Cute

Image: Instagram Deepika Padukone 

Deepika wore a crisscross neck bodycon midi dress with matching red pumps for Gehraiyaan promotions 

Blazing Hot 

