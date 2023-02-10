Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s fav printed outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 10, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress is a sight to behold in this custom-made floral outfit by Gauri & Nainika

Floral Dream 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram


Deepika shows us how to ace monochrome fashion in a fit-and-flare animal-print dress

Monochrome Prints

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

The diva put her elegant foot forward in a pink kurta with white polka dot prints and salwar with lace hems

Retro Prints

Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She twirls her way in a dreamy floral-print dress from the shelves of Richard Quinn

Dreamy 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika exuded bombshell vibes in a beige and black printed midi dress from David Koma London

Gorgeous

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked vibrant in an exquisite hand-painted saree with abstract prints on it 

Hand-painted Saree

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She serves some fabulous fashion goals in a statement-making blazer dress featuring a play of geometric white and black prints

Fashion Goals

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her unconventional look in a strapless Dior dress featuring African prints in dark hues is on fleek

African Prints 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She made a striking case for stripes in this tailored blue and white pantsuit

Stripes Are Cool

