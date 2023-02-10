Deepika Padukone’s fav printed outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 10, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress is a sight to behold in this custom-made floral outfit by Gauri & Nainika
Floral Dream
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika shows us how to ace monochrome fashion in a fit-and-flare animal-print dress
Monochrome Prints
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The diva put her elegant foot forward in a pink kurta with white polka dot prints and salwar with lace hems
Retro Prints
Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She twirls her way in a dreamy floral-print dress from the shelves of Richard Quinn
Dreamy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika exuded bombshell vibes in a beige and black printed midi dress from David Koma London
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked vibrant in an exquisite hand-painted saree with abstract prints on it
Hand-painted Saree
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She serves some fabulous fashion goals in a statement-making blazer dress featuring a play of geometric white and black prints
Fashion Goals
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her unconventional look in a strapless Dior dress featuring African prints in dark hues is on fleek
African Prints
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She made a striking case for stripes in this tailored blue and white pantsuit
Stripes Are Cool
