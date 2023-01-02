Deepika Padukone’s footwear collection
pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
JAN 02, 2023
FASHION
The star made first official appearance at the Cannes jury dinner, looking lovely in a Louis Vuitton mini dress and a pair of statement heeled brown boots
Boots For The Win
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She paired her chic co-ord set with an equally chic pair of beige boots and long white socks
Excellent Footwear
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku actress serves pure glam in a checkered blazer dress and some stunning high-heeled black suede thigh-high boots
Pure Glam
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She added the perfect amount of spice to her red hot look by opting for a pair of shiny bright red pumps
Spicy Pumps
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A pair of statement silver Saint Laurent pumps elevated her drop-dead gorgeous all-black leather look
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She ensured her ethnic outfit was fashionably in sync with these stunning pointed-toe pumps in gold
Pure Gold
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She made an unconventional footwear choice in these knee-high fishnet stockings boots from Dior
Not-so-basic Boots
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her red and white Nike sneakers added a playful touch to her all-red pantsuit
Playful Touch
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a snazzy look, she chose to style her casual outfit with a pair of black block heels
Snazzy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
We love how effortlessly she has paired her blue and white striped pantsuit with these orange pumps!
Tangy Tangerine
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.