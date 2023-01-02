Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s footwear collection

                  pinkvilla 

NEENAZ AKHTAR

JAN 02, 2023

FASHION

The star made first official appearance at the Cannes jury dinner, looking lovely in a Louis Vuitton mini dress and a pair of statement heeled brown boots

Boots For The Win 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

She paired her chic co-ord set with an equally chic pair of beige boots and long white socks

Excellent Footwear 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Piku actress serves pure glam in a checkered blazer dress and some stunning high-heeled black suede thigh-high boots

Pure Glam 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

She added the perfect amount of spice to her red hot look by opting for a pair of shiny bright red pumps

Spicy Pumps 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

A pair of statement silver Saint Laurent pumps elevated her drop-dead gorgeous all-black leather look

Gorgeous 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

She ensured her ethnic outfit was fashionably in sync with these stunning pointed-toe pumps in gold

Pure Gold 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

She made an unconventional footwear choice in these knee-high fishnet stockings boots from Dior

Not-so-basic Boots 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Her red and white Nike sneakers added a playful touch to her all-red pantsuit

Playful Touch 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

For a snazzy look, she chose to style her casual outfit with a pair of black block heels

Snazzy 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

We love how effortlessly she has paired her blue and white striped pantsuit with these orange pumps!

Tangy Tangerine 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here