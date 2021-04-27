Deepika Padukone's glamorous makeup looks April 27, 2021
The Mastani of Bollywood has always been known for her glamorous yet elegant style
But, she manages to elevate every look with her stunning makeup
It all started with her love for the classic winged liner which became synonymous to her name
She the started experimenting with various makeup trends and dramatic eyeliners
now, its all about adding that extra bit of drama with metallic colours
Sticking to neutrals tones is what she does best!
Ms Padukone takes things to the next level with her warm coral blush during the summer
A classic red lip is her choice to kill when it comes to making a bold statement
Even when it comes to ditching the drama for an elegant statement, the actress knows all the right tricks
