Deepika Padukone’s jeans collection

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 16, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked stunning in these high-rise flared jeans and a halter-neck bodysuit

Gorgeous 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika keeps things casual and snazzy in straight-fit jeans and an oversized knitwear

Snazzy 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She ups the chic quotient in a pair of wide-leg baggy jeans and an oversized white tee

Chic Girl

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She adds a pop of colour in these sequin orange pants and a matching denim shirt

Pop Of Hue

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her jazzy look in these charcoal grey mom jeans and a black one-shoulder top is on point

Jazzy Look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She keeps it simple and casual in these blue mom-fit jeans and a round-neck black tee

Casual Style 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She dolled up in blue mom jeans, an oversized white Jacquemus shirt, and a black Dolce & Gabbana corset

Stunning

Image: Pinkvilla

For a dinner date, she slipped into a pair of high-waist flared jeans and a ribbed orange bodysuit 

Date Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone looked uber cool in a tie-dyed jacket and black distressed jeans

Uber Cool

