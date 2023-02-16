Deepika Padukone’s jeans collection
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 16, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked stunning in these high-rise flared jeans and a halter-neck bodysuit
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika keeps things casual and snazzy in straight-fit jeans and an oversized knitwear
Snazzy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She ups the chic quotient in a pair of wide-leg baggy jeans and an oversized white tee
Chic Girl
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She adds a pop of colour in these sequin orange pants and a matching denim shirt
Pop Of Hue
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her jazzy look in these charcoal grey mom jeans and a black one-shoulder top is on point
Jazzy Look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She keeps it simple and casual in these blue mom-fit jeans and a round-neck black tee
Casual Style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She dolled up in blue mom jeans, an oversized white Jacquemus shirt, and a black Dolce & Gabbana corset
Stunning
Image: Pinkvilla
For a dinner date, she slipped into a pair of high-waist flared jeans and a ribbed orange bodysuit
Date Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone looked uber cool in a tie-dyed jacket and black distressed jeans
Uber Cool
