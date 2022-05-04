Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 04, 2022
Deepika Padukone's love for athleisure
Monotone fashion
Image: Pinkvilla
No one does athleisure quite like Deepika Padukone! Here she wore a blue Nike sports bra with a matching tracksuit and micro sunglasses that added a cool factor to her look
All-black look
Image: Pinkvilla
Can the all-black look ever go out of style? Nah! says DP as she wears a black hoodie, joggers with a vinyl trench coat
She works the happy hue into her style by donning a bright yellow Nike tracksuit with white and blue colour patches worn with a knotted white tank top
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright and comfy
Think of a head-to-toe white outfit like Deepika and we tell you will kill it! She wore a white high-neck jacket with a front zipper and joggers
Image: Pinkvilla
All-white look
The Gehraiyaan actress has an affinity for monochrome style, proving us right she opted for an oversized blue sweatshirt and matching joggers
Comfy-cool
Video: Pinkvilla
Doesn't this vibrant hot pink and red outfit from Adidas look fab? The diva wore a scalloped patterned tee, joggers with a matching jacket tied a the waist
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
One-of-a-kind
Bold take!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A sleeveless denim bodysuit paired with denim-printed joggers featuring a broad elastic waistband is the perfect way to nail the keeping-it-casual look
Image: Pinkvilla
Embracing the standout shade, Deepika wore a long neon jacket with matching joggers and a white tank top
Neon punch
Image: Pinkvilla
The stunner shows us chic way to wear a full-sleeved pajama set by topping it off with a beige trench coat that bore a green checkered print
Style mix
Lastly, the actress pairs her black biker shorts with a white oversized shirt. She amped up her look by adding a black fanny bag that cinched her waist
Off-beat styling
Image: Shaleena Nathani / The House Of Pixels Instagram
