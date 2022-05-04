Fashion

Deepika Padukone's love for athleisure

Monotone fashion

Image: Pinkvilla

No one does athleisure quite like Deepika Padukone! Here she wore a blue Nike sports bra with a matching tracksuit and micro sunglasses that added a cool factor to her look

All-black look

Image: Pinkvilla

Can the all-black look ever go out of style? Nah! says DP as she wears a black hoodie, joggers with a vinyl trench coat

She works the happy hue into her style by donning a bright yellow Nike tracksuit with white and blue colour patches worn with a knotted white tank top

Image: Pinkvilla

Bright and comfy

Think of a head-to-toe white outfit like Deepika and we tell you will kill it! She wore a white high-neck jacket with a front zipper and joggers

Image: Pinkvilla

All-white look

The Gehraiyaan actress has an affinity for monochrome style, proving us right she opted for an oversized blue sweatshirt and matching joggers

Comfy-cool

Video: Pinkvilla

Doesn't this vibrant hot pink and red outfit from Adidas look fab? The diva wore a scalloped patterned tee, joggers with a matching jacket tied a the waist

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

One-of-a-kind

Bold take!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A sleeveless denim bodysuit paired with denim-printed joggers featuring a broad elastic waistband is the perfect way to nail the keeping-it-casual look

Image: Pinkvilla

Embracing the standout shade, Deepika wore a long neon jacket with matching joggers and a white tank top

Neon punch

Image: Pinkvilla

The stunner shows us chic way to wear a full-sleeved pajama set by topping it off with a beige trench coat that bore a green checkered print

Style mix

Lastly, the actress pairs her black biker shorts with a white oversized shirt. She amped up her look by adding a black fanny bag that cinched her waist

Off-beat styling

Image: Shaleena Nathani / The House Of Pixels Instagram

