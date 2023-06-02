Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 02, 2023

Deepika Padukone’s love for prints

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked gorgeous in a custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika

Floral Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked stunning in a fit-and-flare animal-print dress

Monochrome Dream

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked adorable in a green and white co-ord set

Adorable

Image: Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked vibrant in an abstract-print hand-painted saree

Exquisite

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika kept things chic and dreamy in a floral-print dress by Richard Quinn

Dreamy

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked exceptional in a strapless Dior dress featuring African prints

Exceptional Style

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva exuded bombshell vibes in a beige and black printed midi dress

Gorgeous

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She channelled her inner retro diva in a pink kurta with white polka dot prints

Retro Gal

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She upped the ante in a short blazer dress featuring geometric white and black prints

Fashionista

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her style in this striped blue and white pantsuit is on fleek

Stripes Love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here