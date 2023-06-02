pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 02, 2023
Deepika Padukone’s love for prints
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked gorgeous in a custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika
Floral Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked stunning in a fit-and-flare animal-print dress
Monochrome Dream
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked adorable in a green and white co-ord set
Adorable
Image: Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked vibrant in an abstract-print hand-painted saree
Exquisite
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika kept things chic and dreamy in a floral-print dress by Richard Quinn
Dreamy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked exceptional in a strapless Dior dress featuring African prints
Exceptional Style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva exuded bombshell vibes in a beige and black printed midi dress
Gorgeous
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She channelled her inner retro diva in a pink kurta with white polka dot prints
Retro Gal
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She upped the ante in a short blazer dress featuring geometric white and black prints
Fashionista
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her style in this striped blue and white pantsuit is on fleek
Stripes Love
