Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 09, 2022
Deepika Padukone's love for red outfits
Hot Red
Deepika looked like an ultra-bombshell in this bright red faux leather dress from Milo Maria
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
At the airport, she painted the town red in a cropped red sweater, bright red skinny fit pants, and a red baseball cap
Video: Pinkvilla
Monochrome Bold Red
She turned up the style quotient in a frilly red blouse that looked superb with her black latex leggings
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Red & Black Combo
She channeled old-world glamour in a Cady Couture red silk dress, matching tights, and a red bandana
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Red Silk Dress
Her bold and ravishing avatar in a structured red Gaurav Gupta gown made our jaws drop!
Glam Vibes
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
For a plafyul formal look, she sported a loose-fit red pantsuit with red and white Nike sneakers
Playful In a Pantsuit
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She looked like a glamorous desi queen in her bright red floral print saree by Sabyasachi
Desi Queen In Floral Red
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Redefining the idea of a bride, she took things up a notch in this red midi dress and bridal red choodas
Fusion Look
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
For a stylish and cosy winter look, she wore a dramatic red jacquard coat with her knitted midi dress
Cosy In Red
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She left us speechless with her stunning reception look in a scarlet, floor-sweeping dress with intricate beadwork and embroidery
Sacrlet Bride
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
