Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 09, 2022

Deepika Padukone's love for red outfits

Hot Red

Deepika looked like an ultra-bombshell in this bright red faux leather dress from Milo Maria

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

At the airport, she painted the town red in a cropped red sweater, bright red skinny fit pants, and a red baseball cap

Video: Pinkvilla

Monochrome Bold Red

She turned up the style quotient in a frilly red blouse that looked superb with her black latex leggings

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Red & Black Combo

She channeled old-world glamour in a Cady Couture red silk dress, matching tights, and a red bandana

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Red Silk Dress

Her bold and ravishing avatar in a structured red Gaurav Gupta gown made our jaws drop!

Glam Vibes

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

For a plafyul formal look, she sported a loose-fit red pantsuit with red and white Nike sneakers

Playful In a Pantsuit

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

She looked like a glamorous desi queen in her bright red floral print saree by Sabyasachi

Desi Queen In Floral Red

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Redefining the idea of a bride, she took things up a notch in this red midi dress and bridal red choodas

Fusion Look

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

For a stylish and cosy winter look, she wore a dramatic red jacquard coat with her knitted midi dress

Cosy In Red

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She left us speechless with her stunning reception look in a scarlet, floor-sweeping dress with intricate beadwork and embroidery

Sacrlet Bride 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

