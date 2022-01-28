Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 28, 2022
Deepika Padukone's luxe drop earrings
White diamond earrings
Deepika Padukone has a special corner for drop earrings and here she wears one swathed with diamond and blue stones
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Monochrome is a popular trend this season and is not just limited to outfits, proves diva as pairs all-red attired with red and white studded danglers
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red rules
Seems she is in no mood to give up on red anytime soon, as seen here in these ruby earrings set with a sparkle of diamonds
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Regal ruby
She loves to play with colours and this time around goes for emerald drop earrings accentuated with diamonds
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Emerald-diamond baubles
DP knows how to serve major style moments and these aquamarine gemstone earrings are simply a class apart!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Aquamarine earrings
The actress looks resplendent in this white sheer saree accessorized with white tear-drop-shaped aquamarines
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Radiant pieces
Next, she goes for shoulder-duster emerald earrings framed with diamonds and looks spectacular
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Long emerald earrings
Giving a fashionable twist to her six yards, the star teamed it with kundan and diamond dangler earrings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Whimsical diamonds
Deepika looks gorgeous in this off-white saree teamed with drop-cut emerald earrings interlaced with diamonds
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Striking
Lastly, she decided to pair her plaid pantsuit with modish danglers from Viange and looked chic
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Dashing danglers
