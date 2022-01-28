Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 28, 2022

Deepika Padukone's luxe drop earrings

Heading 3

White diamond earrings

Deepika Padukone has a special corner for drop earrings and here she wears one swathed with diamond and blue stones

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Monochrome is a popular trend this season and is not just limited to outfits, proves diva as pairs all-red attired with red and white studded danglers

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red rules

Seems she is in no mood to give up on red anytime soon, as seen here in these ruby earrings set with a sparkle of diamonds

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Regal ruby

She loves to play with colours and this time around goes for emerald drop earrings accentuated with diamonds

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

 Emerald-diamond baubles

DP knows how to serve major style moments and these aquamarine gemstone earrings are simply a class apart!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Aquamarine earrings

The actress looks resplendent in this white sheer saree accessorized with white tear-drop-shaped aquamarines

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Radiant pieces

Next, she goes for shoulder-duster emerald earrings framed with diamonds and looks spectacular

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Long emerald earrings

Giving a fashionable twist to her six yards, the star teamed it with kundan and diamond dangler earrings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Whimsical diamonds

Deepika looks gorgeous in this off-white saree teamed with drop-cut emerald earrings interlaced with diamonds

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Striking

Lastly, she decided to pair her plaid pantsuit with modish danglers from Viange and looked chic

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Dashing danglers

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser known facts about Ravi Teja

Click Here