FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

Feb 24, 2022

Deepika Padukone's modish gold earrings

Link chain hoops

Deepika Padukone is fond of subtle gold accents like these link chain hoops that usher in a bold and contemporary look

AImage: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She also loves to play around with shapes and is often seen wearing geometric, sculpted earrings like these spring-shaped ones

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Spring-shaped baubles

Evidently, she is obsessed with Louis Vuitton, so much so that she even wore gold hoop earrings with its logo 'LV'

Louis Vuitton logo earrings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A striking rendition of gemstone and gold looks classy yet cheerful

Dangler earrings

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

But, when she serves a uber-glam look, chunky gold chain link earrings are her  favourite

Chain earrings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika went for an edgy look and chose to style her blazer dress with gold ear cuffs

Ear cuffs

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

We loved how she incorporated these double-hoop earrings with her sexy orange bodycon dress

Double hoop earrings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

If there is one earring style, Deepika loves to wear more than anything it's hoops, this time she opted for gold ones with pearl drops

Pearl drop accessories

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

It's impossible to think about Deepika without thinking about chunky gold hoop earrings

Hollow hoops

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Lastly, she opted for spherical stud earrings that made her look super-chic!

Spherical studs

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

