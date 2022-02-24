FASHION
Deepika Padukone's modish gold earrings
Link chain hoops
Deepika Padukone is fond of subtle gold accents like these link chain hoops that usher in a bold and contemporary look
AImage: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She also loves to play around with shapes and is often seen wearing geometric, sculpted earrings like these spring-shaped ones
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Spring-shaped baubles
Evidently, she is obsessed with Louis Vuitton, so much so that she even wore gold hoop earrings with its logo 'LV'
Louis Vuitton logo earrings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A striking rendition of gemstone and gold looks classy yet cheerful
Dangler earrings
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
But, when she serves a uber-glam look, chunky gold chain link earrings are her favourite
Chain earrings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika went for an edgy look and chose to style her blazer dress with gold ear cuffs
Ear cuffs
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
We loved how she incorporated these double-hoop earrings with her sexy orange bodycon dress
Double hoop earrings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
If there is one earring style, Deepika loves to wear more than anything it's hoops, this time she opted for gold ones with pearl drops
Pearl drop accessories
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
It's impossible to think about Deepika without thinking about chunky gold hoop earrings
Hollow hoops
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Lastly, she opted for spherical stud earrings that made her look super-chic!
Spherical studs
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
