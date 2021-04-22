Deepika Padukone's monochrome wardrobe April 22, 2021
If you’re into fashion as much as Deepika Padukone, you’d know that monochrome outfits manage to make a statement
The Mastani of Bollywood swears by this fact and her wardrobe is enough proof of it
She pounces on every opportunity to wear a solid monotone look and in turn, gives the world enough style cues!
Even when it comes to her desi look, she’ll leave colour-blocking to the millennials
Ms Padukone recently rocked an unusual hue of green and boy did she create a statement!
Her idea of doing it right is by mixing and matching textures, silhouettes and fabrics!
It all comes down to having fun and keeping things comfy and her winter style was a testament to that!
She often steps out of the box to try out an OTT trendy look
But sporting all-white still seems to be her absolute favourite!
Even while keeping the monochrome vibe alive, she’ll manage to bring something new to the table with her styling
