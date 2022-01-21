Fashion

Rishika Shah

Jan 21, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s monotone looks 

Glam Red-y

Deepika looked fiery hot in an all red outfit from Valentino

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked like a dream dressed in an all black sheer saree from Sabyasachi

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Saree Not Sorry 

Queen In Green

Deepika looked like a queen in green dressed in a knitted top and leather pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Designer Wear

She graced the red carpet in a head-to-toe black Balmain outfit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked like a Goddess on Earth in an all-white gender neutral outfit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Classic White

No one does head-to-toe black outfits better than Deepika Padukone and here’s proof

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Black Beauty

Orange Is The New Black

Deepika took the edgy route and went monotone with an orange outfit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika wore an all leather outfit in black teamed with black pointed-toe heels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Leather Love

She aced the formal look dressed in an all-red blazer teamed with red sneakers

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red Formals

