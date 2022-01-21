Fashion
Rishika Shah
Jan 21, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s monotone looks
Glam Red-y
Deepika looked fiery hot in an all red outfit from Valentino
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked like a dream dressed in an all black sheer saree from Sabyasachi
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Saree Not Sorry
Queen In Green
Deepika looked like a queen in green dressed in a knitted top and leather pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Designer Wear
She graced the red carpet in a head-to-toe black Balmain outfit
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked like a Goddess on Earth in an all-white gender neutral outfit
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Classic White
No one does head-to-toe black outfits better than Deepika Padukone and here’s proof
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Black Beauty
Orange Is The New Black
Deepika took the edgy route and went monotone with an orange outfit
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika wore an all leather outfit in black teamed with black pointed-toe heels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Leather Love
She aced the formal look dressed in an all-red blazer teamed with red sneakers
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red Formals
