Deepika Padukone's pump heel collection
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
sep 02, 2023
FASHION
Deepika Padukone certainly can't resist the allure of pump heels, when it comes in popping red colour with a glossy finish
Red pumps
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
These silver Saint Laurent pumps are just the heels you need to stand out in the crowd
Silver pumps
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Leather stilettos
Yes, she loves leather. While the latex leggings might be grabbing all your attention, but peel your eyes away and look at the oh-so-classic black leather stilettos
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Next, she went for a pair of blue suede pumps that complemented her checkered co-ords perfectly
Suede pumps
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The actress wore metallic Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin gleaming gold heels to elevate her ethnic look
Gold heels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
One can never overlook the power of white pumps! This pair can for sure be considered an integral part of her closet
White pumps
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The actress styled her muted look with animal-printed pumps, to add a quirky touch to her look
Animal prints
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
We often underestimate the power of simplicity, especially the ultra-feminine colours like pink, but DP shows how to make it work and look great in these pink stilettos
Pretty pink
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Lastly, she looks dead drop gorgeous in Stuart Weitzman's orange neon pointy heels, teamed with a striped pantsuit
Neon orange heels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone has a penchant for pump stiletto heels. The actress’ jaw-dropping wardrobe is full of colourful heels which she loves to wear more often
Collection
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
