Deepika Padukone's pump heel collection 

Jiya Surana

sep 02, 2023

FASHION

Deepika Padukone certainly can't resist the allure of pump heels, when it comes in popping red colour with a glossy finish

Red pumps

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

These silver Saint Laurent pumps are just the heels you need to stand out in the crowd

Silver pumps

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Leather stilettos

Yes, she loves leather. While the latex leggings might be grabbing all your attention, but peel your eyes away and look at the oh-so-classic black leather stilettos

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Next, she went for a pair of blue suede pumps that complemented her checkered co-ords perfectly

Suede pumps

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The actress wore metallic Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin gleaming gold heels to elevate her ethnic look

Gold heels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

One can never overlook the power of white pumps! This pair can for sure be considered an integral part of her closet

White pumps

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The actress styled her muted look with animal-printed pumps, to add a quirky touch to her look

Animal prints

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

We often underestimate the power of simplicity, especially the ultra-feminine colours like pink, but DP shows how to make it work and look great in these pink stilettos

Pretty pink

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Lastly, she looks dead drop gorgeous  in Stuart Weitzman's orange neon pointy heels, teamed with a striped pantsuit

Neon orange heels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone has a penchant for pump stiletto heels. The actress’ jaw-dropping wardrobe is full of colourful heels which she loves to wear more often

Collection 

Image:  Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

