Aditi Singh

Fashion

MAY 09, 2024

Deepika Padukone’s Sleek Hairdos

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

The Female Superstar opted for a sleek braided hairstyle to go with her opulent-looking lehenga 

#1

The Om Shanti Om actress donned a retro-inspired hairstyle and accessorized it with a black bow which gave it a coquette look

#2

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

The international actor is the queen of hair buns; she sported a gajra hairstyle to complement her heavily embellished saree look

#3


Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

Can wavy open hair ever disappoint; DP’s breezy hairstyle looked mesmerizing and suited her white ensemble well

#4

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

The model-turned-actor’s puffed-up messy hairdo is a perfect hairstyle pick to go with a saree

#5


Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

Padukone opted for a low bun hairstyle with two strands of hair left open to frame her face; it went well with the black pantsuit

#6


Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

#7

Deepika’s sleek knotted bun gave her a sophisticated look to match her saree look

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

Apart from her sleek hairstyles, DP also knows how to slay a casual messy bun on a lazy day

#8

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

A half-bun hairstyle is a perfect pick to go with every outfit

#9

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

The soon-to-be mother chose a French braided look to go with her stunning ensemble which complemented her look effortlessly

#10

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone 

