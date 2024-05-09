Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MAY 09, 2024
Deepika Padukone’s Sleek Hairdos
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
The Female Superstar opted for a sleek braided hairstyle to go with her opulent-looking lehenga
#1
The Om Shanti Om actress donned a retro-inspired hairstyle and accessorized it with a black bow which gave it a coquette look
#2
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
The international actor is the queen of hair buns; she sported a gajra hairstyle to complement her heavily embellished saree look
#3
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
Can wavy open hair ever disappoint; DP’s breezy hairstyle looked mesmerizing and suited her white ensemble well
#4
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
The model-turned-actor’s puffed-up messy hairdo is a perfect hairstyle pick to go with a saree
#5
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
Padukone opted for a low bun hairstyle with two strands of hair left open to frame her face; it went well with the black pantsuit
#6
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
#7
Deepika’s sleek knotted bun gave her a sophisticated look to match her saree look
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
Apart from her sleek hairstyles, DP also knows how to slay a casual messy bun on a lazy day
#8
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
A half-bun hairstyle is a perfect pick to go with every outfit
#9
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
The soon-to-be mother chose a French braided look to go with her stunning ensemble which complemented her look effortlessly
#10
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone
