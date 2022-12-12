Heading 3

Deepika Padukone's statement earrings

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Deepika Padukone

Pearl and diamond stud earrings are perfect for any festival.

Studs

Image: Deepika Padukone

The star wore string-like earrings with diamond on them.

Drop earrings

Image: Deepika Padukone 

Deepika wore green earrings and looked beautiful.

Chandelier

Image: Deepika Padukone

For a day outing, one can opt for hoop earrings just like Deepika.

 Hoops

Image: Deepika Padukone 

These types of earrings are perfect for any occasion. 

Climbers

Image: Deepika Padukone

The actress looked stunning in Kundan work earrings.

 Kundan

Image: Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked hot in white pants and a top. She has completed the look with golden danglers.

Danglers

Image: Deepika Padukone

The actress wore bottle green earrings for an evening outing.

Diamonds

Image: Deepika Padukone

The popular design of earrings goes perfectly with a saree.

Teardrop

Image: Deepika Padukone

These kinds of earrings go with every outfit.

Cluster

