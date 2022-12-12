Deepika Padukone's statement earrings
Akriti
Anand
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Deepika Padukone
Pearl and diamond stud earrings are perfect for any festival.
Image: Deepika Padukone
The star wore string-like earrings with diamond on them.
Image: Deepika Padukone
Deepika wore green earrings and looked beautiful.
Image: Deepika Padukone
For a day outing, one can opt for hoop earrings just like Deepika.
Image: Deepika Padukone
These types of earrings are perfect for any occasion.
Image: Deepika Padukone
The actress looked stunning in Kundan work earrings.
Image: Deepika Padukone
Deepika looked hot in white pants and a top. She has completed the look with golden danglers.
Image: Deepika Padukone
The actress wore bottle green earrings for an evening outing.
Image: Deepika Padukone
The popular design of earrings goes perfectly with a saree.
Image: Deepika Padukone
These kinds of earrings go with every outfit.
