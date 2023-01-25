Heading 3

Deepika Padukone's
steal-worthy sarees

Image: Pinkvilla

She loves banarasi saree when it comes to traditional wear

Banarasi

Image: Pinkvilla

This brown striped silk saree is just perfect for any occasion

Silk

Image: Pinkvilla

The pastel colour organza work saree looks fabulous

Organza

Image: Pinkvilla

The red coloured banarasi saree is giving us bridal vibes

Red

Image: Pinkvilla

This floral print saree is an ideal choice for brunch

Floral way

Image: Pinkvilla

The self printed saree is making Deepika look royal

Beige

Image: Pinkvilla

This ivory-white saree is looking elegant on her

Ivory white

Image: Pinkvilla

Her golden saree should be there on your wishlist

Golden

Image: Pinkvilla

Her reception saree stole our hearts

Reception

