Deepika Padukone's stylish ethnic wear

FEB 07, 2023

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika is looking pretty in a fuchsia pink bandhani kurta paired with a sheer organza dupatta

bandhani

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She is looking like a dream in a royal sunset yellow velvet kurta set with intricate detailing in gold

Sunset Yellow

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The Gehraiyaan star picked out a black and shimmer saree and styled it with a high bun

Shimmer saree

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She wore a pastel yellow kurta set for a movie promotion

Pastels

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She is giving us major ethnic goals in this ivory colour saree

Trendsetter

Image: Pinkvilla

She is looking gorgeous in a white peplum kurta and a pair of sharara pants

Fusion

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika is twinning with Ranveer at the airport. She opted for anarkali kurta

Twinning

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is wearing a peach breezy anarkali as she walks hand in hand with husband Ranveer Singh

Breezy

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is seen decked up in an emerald green kurta and matching green pants

Emerald Green

