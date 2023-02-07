Deepika Padukone's stylish ethnic wear
FEB 07, 2023
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika is looking pretty in a fuchsia pink bandhani kurta paired with a sheer organza dupatta
bandhani
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She is looking like a dream in a royal sunset yellow velvet kurta set with intricate detailing in gold
Sunset Yellow
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The Gehraiyaan star picked out a black and shimmer saree and styled it with a high bun
Shimmer saree
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She wore a pastel yellow kurta set for a movie promotion
Pastels
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She is giving us major ethnic goals in this ivory colour saree
Trendsetter
Image: Pinkvilla
She is looking gorgeous in a white peplum kurta and a pair of sharara pants
Fusion
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika is twinning with Ranveer at the airport. She opted for anarkali kurta
Twinning
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is wearing a peach breezy anarkali as she walks hand in hand with husband Ranveer Singh
Breezy
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is seen decked up in an emerald green kurta and matching green pants
Emerald Green
