Deepika Padukone’s stylish stud earrings
pinkvilla
Joyce
Joyson
Nov 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone looked every bit royal in these pearl-adorned stud earrings that beautifully complemented her classic attire.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Adding some edge to her look, she went for shiny reverse, triangle-shaped earrings along with gold ear cuffs.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She underscores grace in these emerald-studded earrings.
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika casts a spell on us in this pearl white saree accessorised with adorable, floral-cut studs.
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
We liked the way she balanced her look by going for minimal accessories such as these square-shaped diamond stud earrings.
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The chunky gold studs lend a cool factor to her look.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The 83'star looks as pretty as a picture donning those dainty, white floral-shaped studs.
She lets her regal-looking, round-shaped, pearl and ruby-adorned earrings stole the show.
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika graced her earlobes with exquisite, round-shaped emerald studs.
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
