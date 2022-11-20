Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s stylish stud earrings

Joyce
Joyson

Nov 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone looked every bit royal in these pearl-adorned stud earrings that beautifully complemented her classic attire.

Regal pearls

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Adding some edge to her look, she went for shiny reverse, triangle-shaped earrings along with gold ear cuffs.

Alluring

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

 Edgy earrings

She underscores grace in these emerald-studded earrings.

Emerald studs

Photo: The House Of Pixels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika casts a spell on us in this pearl white saree accessorised with adorable, floral-cut studs.

Floral design

Photo: The House Of Pixels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

We liked the way she balanced her look by going for minimal accessories such as these square-shaped diamond stud earrings.

Square-shaped earrings

Photo: The House Of Pixels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Chunky studs

The chunky gold studs lend a cool factor to her look.

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The 83'star looks as pretty as a picture donning those dainty, white floral-shaped studs.

Pretty perfect 

She lets her regal-looking, round-shaped, pearl and ruby-adorned earrings stole the show.

Breathtakingly beautiful

Photo: The House Of Pixels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika graced her earlobes with exquisite, round-shaped emerald studs.

Captivating

Photo: The House Of Pixels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

