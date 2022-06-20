Heading 3
Deepika Padukone's summer-ready looks
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Deepika Padukone made her way into our hearts in this light green strapless floral gown bearing pink roses and green leaves worn with matching boots.
Fresh and feminine
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
She exudes summer chic vibes in this green, playful, polka-dotted co-ord set comprising a round neck tee with flouncy sleeves and high-waisted, straight-fit pants with a belt.
Playful polka prints
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
We all know she loves to rock a retro look by giving it a bit of a modern spin like this silk, floral full-sleeved shirt paired with green flared trousers.
Retro charm
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Her fashion game is always on point! Deepika wore an edgy white, corset-like top with drawstring details and white distressed denims.
Monochrome mania
Demins are seasonless! Tapping into its power, she nails the denim-on-denim look in this corset-style bodysuit styled with low-waist printed joggers.
Denim love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
White shirts are a no-brainer in summer. But Deepika gave it a 70's spin and styled her shirt with white, wide-legged pants.
Effortlessly stylish
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: Neha Chandrakant
Nothing says summer quite like a floaty maxi dress. Deepika for an off-shoulder black-and-white polka-dotted dress with a ruffled neckline and puffy sleeves.
Retro-chic style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: Neha Chandrakant
The Gehraiyaan star looked classy in this beige, half-sleeved collared jumpsuit.
Simply stylish
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: Neha Chandrakant
Move over the regular jeans and embrace multicoloured floral, light wash jeans paired with a white knotted tank top like Deepika.
Casual-cool
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Lastly, she opted for a white and blue checkered set, featuring a strappy crop top with a tie-up bow and a buttoned-down skirt with a ruffled hemline.
Light and airy
