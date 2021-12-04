Deepika Paudkone's favourite long coats

DEC 4, 2021

Off-white long coat

Teaching us how to master the art of layering, Deepika styled a long off-white coat with her all-white ensemble

Credits:  house of pixels

Black overcoat

To beat the cold Davos weather in style, she wore a solid black Prada overcoat with a double-breasted black blazer

Credits: house of pixels

Checkered Prada coat

Swearing by her love for Prada yet again, she chose a checkered long coat to layer over her white and blue striped outfit

Credits: credit house of pixels

Floral red coat

To keep herself cosy and warm, DP bundled up in a red knee-length coat and a mid-length knit dress

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Patterned coat

She struck a stylish pose in a yellow Zac Posen dress that was layered with a patterned coat from Off-White

Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Furry black coat

For a cosy airport look, she layered her all-black look with a matching furry trench coat

Credits: Pinkvilla

The actress kept things chic in a beige co-ord that was topped off with a brown suede trench coat

Credits: Pinkvilla

Suede trench

Green checkered long coat

She added a formal touch to her green pajama set by styling it with a checkered print trench coat

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Cut-out sleeve coat

To take things up a notch, she styled her beige sweater and jogger pants with an unusual cut-out sleeve trench coat

Credits: Pinkvilla

Denim coat

Making a unique case for denim, she chose to style her all-black look with a long denim trench coat

Credits: Pinkvilla

