Deepika Paudkone's favourite long coats
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 4, 2021
Off-white long coat
Teaching us how to master the art of layering, Deepika styled a long off-white coat with her all-white ensemble
Credits: house of pixels
Black overcoat
To beat the cold Davos weather in style, she wore a solid black Prada overcoat with a double-breasted black blazer
Credits: house of pixels
Checkered Prada coat
Swearing by her love for Prada yet again, she chose a checkered long coat to layer over her white and blue striped outfit
Credits: credit house of pixels
Floral red coat
To keep herself cosy and warm, DP bundled up in a red knee-length coat and a mid-length knit dress
Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Patterned coat
She struck a stylish pose in a yellow Zac Posen dress that was layered with a patterned coat from Off-White
Credits: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Furry black coat
For a cosy airport look, she layered her all-black look with a matching furry trench coat
Credits: Pinkvilla
The actress kept things chic in a beige co-ord that was topped off with a brown suede trench coat
Credits: Pinkvilla
Suede trench
Green checkered long coat
She added a formal touch to her green pajama set by styling it with a checkered print trench coat
Credits: Pinkvilla
Cut-out sleeve coat
To take things up a notch, she styled her beige sweater and jogger pants with an unusual cut-out sleeve trench coat
Credits: Pinkvilla
Denim coat
Making a unique case for denim, she chose to style her all-black look with a long denim trench coat
Credits: Pinkvilla
