Deepika’s Gehraiyaan promotional looks

She kickstarted the promotions of her film in a hot red bodycon Milo Maria latex number. Her sensuous dress came with a halter neckline and a keyhole cut out at her neck
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Next, we saw her looking fabulous in a David Koma's tangerine ribbed knit dress that entailed a thigh-high slit, asymmetric hem and eye-grabbing cut out details at the neck
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Vivid & sensuous
She yet again donned a David Koma number spicing it up with black velvet thigh-high boots. Her black and white geometric print blazer dress looked dope and edgy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Stun max
Deepika Padukone always gets high on fashion and this look in faux leather was edgy, luxe and dope!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Leather dress
The actress rocked yet another blazer dress in black by Alexandre Vauthier and left us speechless with her iconic ruby red lipstick and go-to sleek back bun
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Blazer dress
Clad in Alix Nyc's red bodysuit featuring a criss-cross halter neckline teamed with Levi's x Deepika Padukone's high-rise deep blue flared jeans, the diva showed to deck up with a modern edge without giving up on the comfort factor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Dope style
Taking a break from vivid and racy colours, the actress next sported an all-white semi-formal look by Victoria Beckham. She teamed her body fit, partially unbuttoned shirt with high waisted wide-leg pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
All white look
Rocking yet another David Koma number, Deepika looked absolutely stunning in her classy beige and black monogram printed midi dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Snazzy dress
Deepika’s Adidas X Ivy Park denim bodysuit teamed with printed denim joggers was styled sans accessories and was the perfect way to slay the denim on denim trend
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Denim on denim
For the last promotional look before the film's release, Deepika stole our hearts in a racy and edgy look by Alex Perry consisting of a neon mini skirt, latex jacket and a floral print bustier top
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Edgy class
