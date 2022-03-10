Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 10, 2022
Deepika’s love for coordinated outfits
Chic In Checks
Deepika looked utterly chic in a checkered print set that featured a full-sleeved jacket and a matching mini skirt paired with a white turtleneck
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her blue and white checkered skirt and blouse set was all things fresh and feminine
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Breezy Co-ord Set
She looked like springtime come alive in this floral co-ord set by Anamika Khanna
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Floral Wonder
For a white-on-white denim look, she picked out a skirt and overshirt set that she rounded up with a white ganji
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
All-White Denim Style
She channeled major boss lady vibes at the airport as she strutted in a cropped lavender blazer and matching track pants
Boss Lady
Image: Pinkvilla
She then painted the town red in a red sweater, matching latex pants and a red baseball cap
Monochrome Bold Red
Video: Pinkvilla
She nailed a head-to-toe monochrome look by opting for a cobalt blue hoodie top and matching leggings
Right Kind Of Blues
Video: Pinkvilla
The Chhapaak actress looked elegant in a soothing all-beige look that included an earthy shirt and matching high-waisted trousers
Beige Is Not Boring
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She nailed the bright co-ord look as she sported an orange denim shirt with sequined orange trousers from Aje
Orange Punch
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her easy yet elegant monotone look in this red trousers and blazer set is too cool to miss!
Red Alert
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
