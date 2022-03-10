Fashion

Deepika’s love for coordinated outfits

Chic In Checks

Deepika looked utterly chic in a checkered print set that featured a full-sleeved jacket and a matching mini skirt paired with a white turtleneck

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her blue and white checkered skirt and blouse set was all things fresh and feminine

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Breezy Co-ord Set

She looked like springtime come alive in this floral co-ord set by Anamika Khanna

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Floral Wonder

For a white-on-white denim look, she picked out a skirt and overshirt set that she rounded up with a white ganji

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

All-White Denim Style

She channeled major boss lady vibes at the airport as she strutted in a cropped lavender blazer and matching track pants

Boss Lady

Image: Pinkvilla

She then painted the town red in a red sweater, matching latex pants and a red baseball cap

Monochrome Bold Red

Video: Pinkvilla

She nailed a head-to-toe monochrome look by opting for a cobalt blue hoodie top and matching leggings

Right Kind Of Blues

Video: Pinkvilla

The Chhapaak actress looked elegant in a soothing all-beige look that included an earthy shirt and matching high-waisted trousers

Beige Is Not Boring

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She nailed the bright co-ord look as she sported an orange denim shirt with sequined orange trousers from Aje

Orange Punch

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her easy yet elegant monotone look in this red trousers and blazer set is too cool to miss!

Red Alert

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

