Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 08, 2022
Deepika's love for plunging necklines
Gorgeous As Always
For the promotion of Gehraiyaan, Shaleena Nathani styled Deepika in a David Koma midi dress with a deep neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Earlier she had worn a sultry red leather dress with a criss-cross plunging neckline that revealed enough of her cleavage
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Hotness Redefined
Her deep green Gauri and Nainika gown bore a plunging sweetheart neckline for some oomph
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
A Bit Of Sass
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Sexy Siren
At the Femina Beauty Awards red carpet, DP put her sexy foot forward in a structured black gown featuring a deep plunging neckline
Her extravagant white gown by Peter Dundas that came with a plunging neckline made for a sensuous outfit
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Jaw-Dropping
Her black Amit Aggarwal gown that came with a risque detail on the neckline instantly upped the boldness quotient!
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Ravishing Look
And the golden-black lehenga that she wore at Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception came with a sexy deep-neck blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Desi Patakha
At the Cannes Film Festival, she made heads turn in a Zuhair Murad gown with a mermaid silhouette and a flattering neckline
Image: Getty Images
Cannes Queen
She looked stunning in yet another black fitted gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Absolute Stunner
Deepika made another strong case for plunging necklines in this form-fitting white gown with a gorgeous cleavage-baring neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Oozing Sensuousness
