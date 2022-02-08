Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 08, 2022

Deepika's love for plunging necklines

Gorgeous As Always

For the promotion of Gehraiyaan, Shaleena Nathani styled Deepika in a David Koma midi dress with a deep neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Earlier she had worn a sultry red leather dress with a criss-cross plunging neckline that revealed enough of her cleavage

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Hotness Redefined

Her deep green Gauri and Nainika gown bore a plunging sweetheart neckline for some oomph

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

A Bit Of Sass

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Sexy Siren

At the Femina Beauty Awards red carpet, DP put her sexy foot forward in a structured black gown featuring a deep plunging neckline

Her extravagant white gown by Peter Dundas that came with a plunging neckline made for a sensuous outfit

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Jaw-Dropping

Her black Amit Aggarwal gown that came with a risque detail on the neckline instantly upped the boldness quotient!

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Ravishing Look

And the golden-black lehenga that she wore at Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception came with a sexy deep-neck blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Desi Patakha

At the Cannes Film Festival, she made heads turn in a Zuhair Murad gown with a mermaid silhouette and a flattering neckline

Image: Getty Images

Cannes Queen

She looked stunning in yet another black fitted gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Absolute Stunner

Deepika made another strong case for plunging necklines in this form-fitting white gown with a gorgeous cleavage-baring neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Oozing Sensuousness

