Deepika-SRK’s lookbook from Pathaan
Prerna Verma
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: YouTube
Deepika looks sporty in this blue and black checks bralette which she paired with army print cargo pants and paired with black boots
The sporty look
Image: YouTube
Deepika looks sexy in this rugged look in a white tank top that she wore over a black bra and paired it with blue ripped jeans and wore knee-high boots
The rugged look
Image: YouTube
Shah Rukh Khan looks stylish in this grey banyan tee which he paired with black denim ripped on his knees and boots. He completed his look with a long shrug
SRK’s stylish look
Image: YouTube
SRK wore a bandana in this look that he paired with a grey tee and denim and a long rugged coat
SRK’s bandanna look
Image: YouTube
Front button open white shirt makes SRK look super handsome
SRK’s white shirt look
Image: YouTube
Deepika looks chic in this sleeveless long sleeveless top which she paired with black shorts and knee-high black shiny boots
Deepika’s funky look
Image: YouTube
SRK’s all-black look
Shah Rukh Khan looks hot in all-black attire. An open-sleeveless shirt with black denim makes him look hot
Image: YouTube
Deepika makes sure to set every frame on fire with her looks
Deepika’s black swimsuit look
Image: YouTube
Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his never-seen-before avatar in this song and we are not complaining at all
SRK’s funky accessories
Image: YouTube
Deepika stuns in a denim bralette and shorts which she paired with a jacket and brown long boots
Deepika’s all-denim look
