Deepika-SRK’s lookbook from Pathaan

Prerna Verma

DEC 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: YouTube

Deepika looks sporty in this blue and black checks bralette which she paired with army print cargo pants and paired with black boots

The sporty look

Image: YouTube

Deepika looks sexy in this rugged look in a white tank top that she wore over a black bra and paired it with blue ripped jeans and wore knee-high boots

The rugged look

Image: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan looks stylish in this grey banyan tee which he paired with black denim ripped on his knees and boots. He completed his look with a long shrug

SRK’s stylish look

Image: YouTube

SRK wore a bandana in this look that he paired with a grey tee and denim and a long rugged coat

SRK’s bandanna look

Image: YouTube

Front button open white shirt makes SRK look super handsome

SRK’s white shirt look

Image: YouTube

Deepika looks chic in this sleeveless long sleeveless top which she paired with black shorts and knee-high black shiny boots

Deepika’s funky look

Image: YouTube

SRK’s all-black look

Shah Rukh Khan looks hot in all-black attire. An open-sleeveless shirt with black denim makes him look hot

Image: YouTube

Deepika makes sure to set every frame on fire with her looks

Deepika’s black swimsuit look

Image: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his never-seen-before avatar in this song and we are not complaining at all

SRK’s funky accessories

Image: YouTube

Deepika stuns in a denim bralette and shorts which she paired with a jacket and brown long boots

Deepika’s all-denim look

