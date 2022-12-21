Deepika to Alia
Divas in beige outfits
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a half-sleeved shirt from Zara, which was paired with matching beige pants
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a vintage nude-toned Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a satin halter neck corset teamed with a pencil skirt from House of CB
Kriti Sanon
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday opted for a beige-toned mini dress that featured a connected blazer with dramatic sleeves
Ananya Panday
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a Moschino trench coat with a black turtle neck ribbed sweater and black straight-fit formal trousers
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor wore a beige spaghetti top and matched it with a pair of high-waist brown faux leather trousers
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma wore a simple beige midi dress that cinched together at the waist with a belt
Anushka Sharma
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in an oversized beige coloured knit top that came with a V-neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a beige knit sweater from the shelves of the clothing label Self Portrait
Katrina Kaif
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a shimmering beige mini dress from the shelves of the clothing label Herin
Disha Patani
