Heading 3

Deepika to Alia
:Divas in beige outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a half-sleeved shirt from Zara, which was paired with matching beige pants

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a vintage nude-toned Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a satin halter neck corset teamed with a pencil skirt from House of CB

Kriti Sanon

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday opted for a beige-toned mini dress that featured a connected blazer with dramatic sleeves 

Ananya Panday

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a Moschino trench coat with a black turtle neck ribbed sweater and black straight-fit formal trousers

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor wore a beige spaghetti top and matched it with a pair of high-waist brown faux leather trousers

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma wore a simple beige midi dress that cinched together at the waist with a belt

Anushka Sharma

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in an oversized beige coloured knit top that came with a V-neckline

 Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a beige knit sweater from the shelves of the clothing label Self Portrait

 Katrina Kaif

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani wore a shimmering beige mini dress from the shelves of the clothing label Herin

Disha Patani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here