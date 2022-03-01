Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 01, 2022
Deepika's love for bodycon dresses
Beauty In Black
For Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash, Deepika was dressed up in a black bodycon dress with lace tie-ups on the sides
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, she had picked out a brown midi dress featuring a body-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Printed Midi Dress
She turned up the heat in a ruched bodycon leather dress that hugged her snugly
Leather Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Her tangerine bodycon dress with an edgy asymmetrical hemline and cutouts on the top and at the back is every bit sexy!
Tangerine Fever
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Her bold and beautiful look in a fiery red bodycon dress with a criss-cross neckline made our jaws drop to the floor!
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She looked ethereal in a velvet gown that hugged her hourglass figure snugly and flared down the waist
Velvet Dreams
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Her sculpted Alex Perry gown with cape sleeves and structured shoulders was every bit voguish
Fashion Forward
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She looked stunning in an orange bodycon midi dress featuring a low back
Stunning As Ever
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Her yellow gown with a mermaid silhouette accentuated her frame in a subtle yet impactful way
Pop Of Yellow
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
For an awards show, she was decked up in a stunning black gown featuring a bodycon fit
Breathtaking
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
