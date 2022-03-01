Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 01, 2022

Deepika's love for bodycon dresses

Heading 3

Beauty In Black

For Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash, Deepika was dressed up in a black bodycon dress with lace tie-ups on the sides

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, she had picked out a brown midi dress featuring a body-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Printed Midi Dress

She turned up the heat in a ruched bodycon leather dress that hugged her snugly

Leather Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Her tangerine bodycon dress with an edgy asymmetrical hemline and cutouts on the top and at the back is every bit sexy!

Tangerine Fever

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Her bold and beautiful look in a fiery red bodycon dress with a criss-cross neckline made our jaws drop to the floor!

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She looked ethereal in a velvet gown that hugged her hourglass figure snugly and flared down the waist

Velvet Dreams

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Her sculpted Alex Perry gown with cape sleeves and structured shoulders was every bit voguish

Fashion Forward

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She looked stunning in an orange bodycon midi dress featuring a low back

Stunning As Ever

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Her yellow gown with a mermaid silhouette accentuated her frame in a subtle yet impactful way

Pop Of Yellow

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

For an awards show, she was decked up in a stunning black gown featuring a bodycon fit

Breathtaking 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs & their casting couch experiences

Click Here