DeepVeer’s best couple style moments

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 23, 2021

Couple Style

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh own the Best Couple Style Game in B-Town

Offbeat Fashion Choice

With contrasting fashion choices, we love how they let each other wear their spirit without overpowering the other

 Awards night look

We are always in awe of the couple’s stylish and daring fashion choices

Classy Formals

Walking hand in hand in style, the couple took the airport style game a notch higher

Ethnic Elegance

We are still enchanted by their stunning looks in white ethnic ensembles post marriage at the airport

Apart from contrasting each other’s style statements, they do have twinning fashion moments from time to time

Twinning in style

Post tying the knot in 2018, this couple served striking looks on a rotation and for the Griha Pravesh ceremony, they chose to keep it simple yet so very majestic and on fleek

Regal Look

Looking chic in white, Deepika and Ranveer looked like a match made in heaven

Trendy Style Tweak

Image: PinkvillaLuxe Fashion

Currently promoting their movie 83, the gorgeous couple have been serving super stylish looks!

Luxe Fashion

We absolutely adore the couple and their quirky fashion choices

Picture Perfect

