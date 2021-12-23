DeepVeer’s best couple style moments
Couple Style
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh own the Best Couple Style Game in B-Town
Image: Pinkvilla
Offbeat Fashion Choice
With contrasting fashion choices, we love how they let each other wear their spirit without overpowering the other
Video: Pinkvilla
Awards night look
We are always in awe of the couple’s stylish and daring fashion choices
Image: Pinkvilla
Classy Formals
Walking hand in hand in style, the couple took the airport style game a notch higher
Image: Pinkvilla
Ethnic Elegance
We are still enchanted by their stunning looks in white ethnic ensembles post marriage at the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
Apart from contrasting each other’s style statements, they do have twinning fashion moments from time to time
Twinning in style
Image: Pinkvilla
Post tying the knot in 2018, this couple served striking looks on a rotation and for the Griha Pravesh ceremony, they chose to keep it simple yet so very majestic and on fleek
Regal Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Looking chic in white, Deepika and Ranveer looked like a match made in heaven
Trendy Style Tweak
Image: PinkvillaLuxe Fashion
Currently promoting their movie 83, the gorgeous couple have been serving super stylish looks!
Luxe Fashion
Image: Pinkvilla
We absolutely adore the couple and their quirky fashion choices
Picture Perfect
Image: Pinkvilla
