Desi Boy Varun Dhawan

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan wore a dhoti-kurta ensemble paired with an embroidered jacket from designer Kunal Rawal's label.

Regal in kurta-dhoti

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan picked a white kurta and wore a matching dupatta-like scarf around his neck. 

All-white

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan wore a custom-designed black kurta set by Manish Malhotra and added a heavily-embroidered dupatta.

Charming in black

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan picked a mustard yellow kurta and sherwani jacket by Kunal Rawal and paired it with brown trousers.

Killing in yellow

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan wore an embroidered kurta-pajama set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Royalty at its best

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan is seen dressed up in an embroidered cream kurta and teamed it with thunder grey Patiala

Keeping it easy

Source: Pinkvilla

While promoting Kalank, Varun Dhawan wore a red kurta set and teamed it up with black dhoti pants.

 Pop of red

Source: Pinkvilla

Varun Dhawan wore a traditional red printed kurta teamed up with a pair of white pants and matching kolhapuri chappals.

Traditional best 

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan wore a full-sleeved white kurta that had patterns on it with matching pants by Manish Malhotra.

Stealing the limelight

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan can be seen in an ivory kurta as he twinned with his wife Natasha Dalal.

winning with wife

