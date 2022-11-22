Desi Boy Varun Dhawan
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 22, 2022
FASHION
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan wore a dhoti-kurta ensemble paired with an embroidered jacket from designer Kunal Rawal's label.
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan picked a white kurta and wore a matching dupatta-like scarf around his neck.
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan wore a custom-designed black kurta set by Manish Malhotra and added a heavily-embroidered dupatta.
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan picked a mustard yellow kurta and sherwani jacket by Kunal Rawal and paired it with brown trousers.
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan wore an embroidered kurta-pajama set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan is seen dressed up in an embroidered cream kurta and teamed it with thunder grey Patiala
Source: Pinkvilla
While promoting Kalank, Varun Dhawan wore a red kurta set and teamed it up with black dhoti pants.
Source: Pinkvilla
Varun Dhawan wore a traditional red printed kurta teamed up with a pair of white pants and matching kolhapuri chappals.
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan wore a full-sleeved white kurta that had patterns on it with matching pants by Manish Malhotra.
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan can be seen in an ivory kurta as he twinned with his wife Natasha Dalal.
