Desi diva looks of Kriti Kharbanda July 25, 2021
Kriti Kharbanda looks like a true Bollywood princess in this lovely blush pink lehenga set
Going all-out in a floral printed set by Payal Singhal for a red carpet event, Kriti gave us ample cues on how to look fab in a desi outfit
For a simple yet impactful look, the actress chose to wear an old rose angia jacket with matching pleated trousers
In a ruffle black Ridhi Mehra saree and a statement choker, Kharbanda ensured that her traditional look was on point
For a promo look, she wore an appliqued and embellished lehenga by designer Aisha Rao. This time she ditched the necklace for statement chandbalis
She brought in major festive vibes by wearing a classic yellow and pink drape
For the promotion of ‘Pagalpanti’, Kriti wore an unconventional ethnic number that included off-white flared pants, a cropped blouse with prints and a matching long shrug
For the Lakme Fashion Week, she walked down the ramp in a gorgeous brick-red ensemble
We are so in love with these yellow gharara pants that Kriti has worn with a cropped blouse and a short embellished jacket
For a wedding in Goa, she picked out a soft-hued lehenga that was a statement in itself. With the right choice of jewellery, she ensured that her look was not over the top
This red and white striped Sabyasachi saree is what she needs on a regular day to accentuate her simple desi look
