Desi Diva Nikki Tamboli’s ethnic outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Fabulous 

Decked up in this yellow ethnic outfit, Nikki wore her grace and beauty with perfection and looked lovely as she posed here

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Clad in this gorgeous golden ethnic wear, Nikki looks nothing less than regal as she strikes a pose in it

Diva in golden

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Staying desi and fashionable, Nikki is definitely making hearts melt with her thigh-high slit sequined green lehenga

Fashionista

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki’s green and white ethnic suit definitely spells brighter, and the diva looks spectacular as she poses in it

Gorgeous in Green!

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Pave the way for the fashion queen as she won’t stop making jaw drop with such breathtaking looks!

Angel

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Another classic look served by the diva! Nikki looks like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow lehenga and proves her fashion game

Sunshine Girl

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

You must agree when we say that Nikki is totally a pataka as she is decked up in this ethnic outfit

Stunner

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki in ethnic outfits is a sight to behold! Here, she gave major outfit goals as she is dressed in a pretty pink attire

Chic yet Stylish

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Slaying in this stylish pink outfit, Nikki is definitely raising the bars of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice

Trendsetter

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Looking for something bold and beautiful, Nikki is here to give you style inspiration as she simply looks stunning in this green outfit 

Picture Perfect

