Desi diva Shraddha Arya's lovely sarees
Pramila Mandal
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Pataka
Draped in a Kanjivaram white and gold saree, Shraddha looks ravishing as she flaunts her outfit and beauty
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
‘All that glitters is Grace!’ says Shraddha, and we absolutely agree with this diva as she looks breathtaking here in silver sequined six-yard
Stunner
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Seeing Shraddha in this gorgeous red saree is truly a stunning sight!
Classy
Image source: Sunny Borkar Instagram
One can never have enough white outfits! Shraddha shines bright like a star in a fabulous white saree and looks pretty
Angel in white
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Blue brings out the best! Shraddha’s traditional outfits are eye-catching, but her look in this blue saree can indeed bowl many
Blue-tiful Lady
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha looks extremely beautiful draped in a red saree and defines elegance like a queen as she poses in it
Desi Kudi
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Another classic look served by the queen! Shraddha proves to have her fashion game on point as she decks up in a pretty pink six-yard
Sartorial delight
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Pretty Nari in a gorgeous saree! We are blown away by her traditional look and embellished pink six-yard
Gorgeous in pink
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Defining her endless love for six yards, Shraddha looks nothing less than a queen as she poses in a dark pink saree
Happy soul
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Hence it is proved that Shraddha has mastered her style game and her stunning pictures in this embellished saree prove it
Dipped in bronze
