Desi diva Shraddha Arya's lovely sarees

Pramila Mandal

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Pataka

Draped in a Kanjivaram white and gold saree, Shraddha looks ravishing as she flaunts her outfit and beauty

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

‘All that glitters is Grace!’ says Shraddha, and we absolutely agree with this diva as she looks breathtaking here in silver sequined six-yard

Stunner

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Seeing Shraddha in this gorgeous red saree is truly a stunning sight!

Classy

Image source: Sunny Borkar Instagram

One can never have enough white outfits! Shraddha shines bright like a star in a fabulous white saree and looks pretty

Angel in white

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Blue brings out the best! Shraddha’s traditional outfits are eye-catching, but her look in this blue saree can indeed bowl many

Blue-tiful Lady

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha looks extremely beautiful draped in a red saree and defines elegance like a queen as she poses in it

Desi Kudi

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Another classic look served by the queen! Shraddha proves to have  her fashion game on point as she decks up in a pretty pink six-yard

Sartorial delight

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Pretty Nari in a gorgeous saree! We are blown away by her traditional look and embellished pink six-yard

Gorgeous in pink

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Defining her endless love for six yards, Shraddha looks nothing less than a queen as she poses in a dark pink saree

Happy soul

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Hence it is proved that Shraddha has mastered her style game and her stunning pictures in this embellished saree prove it

Dipped in bronze

