oct 14, 2021
Desi hair bun styles of Sonam Kapoor
For younger sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spruced up her ethnic look with a sleek low hair bun that was adorned with fresh jasmine flowers
To highlight her stunning gold lehenga, a flawless makeup base and golden yellow eyes, Sonam Kapoor pulled her hair away from her face and tied it into a sleek topknot
Sonam added a vintage touch by styling her hair back into a centre-parted, tight low braided bun that further enhanced her retro look
To finish off her royal desi look, the actress tied her hair into a low undone bun and left a few tendrils loose in the front
A fan of the low hair bun, Sonam styled her stunning red anarkali with a sleek low braided bun
To round off her promo look for ‘The Zoya Factor’, she pulled her hair back into a braided bun and let a few tendrils frame her contoured face
While she kept her look simple in a plain saree, Sonam let her hair steal the show. The pulled back hair bun was wrapped with colourful threads around it
And then she let her gold kurta make a statement in itself while keeping her hair styled into a simple bun
Sonam loves to adorn her hair bun with fresh blooms and here she showed us how to pull off a messy braided low bun with flowers
And her side-parted low bun styled with a statement House of Masaba saree is simple and easy to pull off
For more updates on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and beauty, follow Pinkvilla