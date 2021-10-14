oct 14, 2021

 Desi hair bun styles of Sonam Kapoor

For younger sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spruced up her ethnic look with a sleek low hair bun that was adorned with fresh jasmine flowers

To highlight her stunning gold lehenga, a flawless makeup base and golden yellow eyes, Sonam Kapoor pulled her hair away from her face and tied it into a sleek topknot

Sonam added a vintage touch by styling her hair back into a centre-parted, tight low braided bun that further enhanced her retro look

To finish off her royal desi look, the actress tied her hair into a low undone bun and left a few tendrils loose in the front

A fan of the low hair bun, Sonam styled her stunning red anarkali with a sleek low braided bun

To round off her promo look for ‘The Zoya Factor’, she pulled her hair back into a braided bun and let a few tendrils frame her contoured face

While she kept her look simple in a plain saree, Sonam let her hair steal the show. The pulled back hair bun was wrapped with colourful threads around it

And then she let her gold kurta make a statement in itself while keeping her hair styled into a simple bun

Sonam loves to adorn her hair bun with fresh blooms and here she showed us how to pull off a messy braided low bun with flowers

And her side-parted low bun styled with a statement House of Masaba saree is simple and easy to pull off

For more updates on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and beauty, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here