Desi Hairstyles To Copy From Anushka

July 11, 2021

Anushka Sharma prefers to keep her desi hairstyles simple yet eye-catching. Her side-parted short wavy tresses are a fuss-free choice for festive celebrations at home

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, Anushka styled her hair into vintage Hollywood sculpted waves

And for the Delhi reception, she wore her sleek black pair into a classic hair bun and adorned it with mogra gajra

For a Diwali bash, the actress had picked out a multicoloured Sabyasachi creation and styled her outfit with a pulled-up ponytail

Being a fan of the classic hair bun, she paired another desi look with a pulled back sleek low bun and kept things fuss-free

Anushka then tied her textured tresses into a simple updo and left a few strands loose for a bit of drama

She also gave a detailed peek at her coiled hair bun that was pulled away tightly from her glam face

Keeping her entire desi look easy, Anushka let her middle-parted short tresses loose on her shoulders

Adorned with Tuscan hydrangeas, her bridal hairdo is a sight to behold!

For another fuss-free desi look, she ensured that her hair was firmly tied into a top knot bun

Her voluminous ponytail with a few tendrils left loose made for a perfect cocktail hairstyle

For more updates on Anushka Sharma, fashion, and Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here