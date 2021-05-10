ft. Deepika, Alia

Desi hairstyles to try

May 10, 2021

When it comes to desi hairstyles, you cannot not have Deepika Padukone and her sleek bun on the list

Buns of every kind - even messy are what the Mastani of Bollywood chooses with her traditional outfits

Taking low-buns to a whole new level, Tara Sutaria also showed us how you can incorporate gajras

When it comes to Alia Bhatt, she swears by her love for ponytails with desi ensembles

But, she’s often spicing things up with pinned up braided hairstyles that work as a statement

Bringing modern touches to traditional lehengas, Ananya Panday opts for this braided ponytail

And when you’re having a good hair day, the best thing to do is let it down in soft waves

Or just let your straight mane down in a sleek hairstyle

Just like shraddha Kapoor, you can even pull half of your hair back to make a statement

