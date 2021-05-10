ft. Deepika, Alia
Desi hairstyles to try May 10, 2021
When it comes to desi hairstyles, you cannot not have Deepika Padukone and her sleek bun on the list
Buns of every kind - even messy are what the Mastani of Bollywood chooses with her traditional outfits
Taking low-buns to a whole new level, Tara Sutaria also showed us how you can incorporate gajras
When it comes to Alia Bhatt, she swears by her love for ponytails with desi ensembles
But, she’s often spicing things up with pinned up braided hairstyles that work as a statement
Bringing modern touches to traditional lehengas, Ananya Panday opts for this braided ponytail
And when you’re having a good hair day, the best thing to do is let it down in soft waves
Or just let your straight mane down in a sleek hairstyle
Just like shraddha Kapoor, you can even pull half of your hair back to make a statement
For more updates on Celebrity, follow Pinkvilla