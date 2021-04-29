Desi looks of Katrina Kaif April 29, 2021
For the 2018 couture show of Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif walked down the ramp in a brown-hued lehenga with silver detailing on it. Soft long curls finished off her look
Katrina played showstopper to the ace designer yet again. This time, she closed the show in a regal black lehenga that featured intricate gold embroidery on it
Continuing with her lehenga love, the actress sported a classic red number with gold embellishments along its hem. With a red bindi, she completed her desi look
For the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Katrina picked out a beige lehenga with red sequined floral embroidery on it. A ruby necklace accessorised her look
Seems like Katrina is in love with the colour of romance! This red sharara set that she styled with a dupatta to drape like a saree made her stand out
Opting for the lighter shades, the diva chose to wear a sheer white Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree with gota patti work on it
Exuding major OTT vibes, Katrina looked stunning in an embellished pre-draped saree by Tarun Tahiliani. With simple pearl drop earrings, she balanced off her look
Keeping things classy in a pristine white Anamika Khanna lehenga, she proved that she can rock the desi attire in all colours and silhouettes
We also love this elegant white chikankari anarkali set that she styled with a pearl necklace, a pair of jhumkas and a gold finger ring
And there’s no reason why we should complete our list without the mention of this breezy floral lehenga that Katrina pulled off with such elegance!
