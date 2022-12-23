Heading 3

Desi outfits to steal from Shraddha

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha dished out Marathi mulgi vibes in a gorgeous paithani saree

Marathi mulgi

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked pretty in an embellished pink saree styled with a matching net blouse

Pink love

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked all things colourful in a red and yellow striped saree

Colourful

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked bright in a yellow embroidered saree

Hello sunshine

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha stunned in a purple silk saree styled with a green blouse

Royal beauty

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Shine on

Shraddha looked sexy in a sequin saree and a sleeveless blouse

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked breathtaking in an orange lehenga

Orange is the new black

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha wore a beautiful kurta and matching pants with a net dupatta

Pretty woman

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

In this one, Shraddha looked like a vision in a white lehenga

Vision in white

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off Shraddha’s sea-blue floral lehenga

Floral vibe

