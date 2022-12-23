Desi outfits to steal from Shraddha
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha dished out Marathi mulgi vibes in a gorgeous paithani saree
Marathi mulgi
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked pretty in an embellished pink saree styled with a matching net blouse
Pink love
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked all things colourful in a red and yellow striped saree
Colourful
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked bright in a yellow embroidered saree
Hello sunshine
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Royal beauty
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Shine on
Shraddha looked sexy in a sequin saree and a sleeveless blouse
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked breathtaking in an orange lehenga
Orange is the new black
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha wore a beautiful kurta and matching pants with a net dupatta
Pretty woman
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Shraddha looked like a vision in a white lehenga
Vision in white
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off Shraddha’s sea-blue floral lehenga
Floral vibe
