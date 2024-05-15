Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 15, 2024

Desi Style FT. Pooja Hegde

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

Pooja looked graceful in this traditional lehenga saree; the pink and green combination looked mesmerizing!

#1

Hegde’s vibrant green saree had a frill-adorned border, paired alongside an embellished blouse

#2

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

The South sensation’s bright orange floral saree looked terrific; it was complemented with a halter neck matching blouse 

#3

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

The Mohenjo Daro actress looked heavenly in this soft green-hued saree; she complemented her look with a gajra bun hairdo 

#4

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

The Beast actress’ stunning frill black saree look was a ravishing fit; she donned a wavy ponytail hairstyle to go with it! 

#5

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

A basic pastel kurta set is an elegant choice; Pooja kept it simple by opting for a simple straight hairstyle and minimal accessories

#6

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

#7

The Stylish diva sported an enchanting ivory mirrored lehenga with small pearls embedded on the blouse’s edges. She accessorised her look with a matching choker and earrings 

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

A shimmery mauve lehenga is a perfect ensemble to make heads turn; Hegde opted for a plunging neckline blouse and half bun hairstyle to go with the look 

#8

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

Pooja looked mesmerizing in this traditional South Indian Kanjeevaram saree; she complemented her look with a green emerald embedded jewelry consisting of a kamarbandh, necklace, earrings and a mangtika 

#9

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

Yellow and traditionals are a super-hit combination!The stunning actress opted for a mirrored yellow-hued gharara set with intricate embroidery and looked as gorgeous as ever! 

#10

Image source:  Instagram@hegdepooja

