may 15, 2024
Desi Style FT. Pooja Hegde
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
Pooja looked graceful in this traditional lehenga saree; the pink and green combination looked mesmerizing!
Hegde’s vibrant green saree had a frill-adorned border, paired alongside an embellished blouse
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
The South sensation’s bright orange floral saree looked terrific; it was complemented with a halter neck matching blouse
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
The Mohenjo Daro actress looked heavenly in this soft green-hued saree; she complemented her look with a gajra bun hairdo
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
The Beast actress’ stunning frill black saree look was a ravishing fit; she donned a wavy ponytail hairstyle to go with it!
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
A basic pastel kurta set is an elegant choice; Pooja kept it simple by opting for a simple straight hairstyle and minimal accessories
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
The Stylish diva sported an enchanting ivory mirrored lehenga with small pearls embedded on the blouse’s edges. She accessorised her look with a matching choker and earrings
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
A shimmery mauve lehenga is a perfect ensemble to make heads turn; Hegde opted for a plunging neckline blouse and half bun hairstyle to go with the look
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
Pooja looked mesmerizing in this traditional South Indian Kanjeevaram saree; she complemented her look with a green emerald embedded jewelry consisting of a kamarbandh, necklace, earrings and a mangtika
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
Yellow and traditionals are a super-hit combination!The stunning actress opted for a mirrored yellow-hued gharara set with intricate embroidery and looked as gorgeous as ever!
Image source: Instagram@hegdepooja
