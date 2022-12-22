Devoleena Bhattacharjee's date looks
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Devoleena looks fabulous in a blingy silver dress and this outfit can be a perfect pick for your party outing
Bling Queen
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Here, Devoleena flaunts her love for a yellow bodycon outfit and looks like an absolute babe
Born to shine
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Carrying all the glam to her party night out, Devoleena looks absolutely ravishing in this black stylish ensemble
Stunner
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Proof that Devoleena likes all things trendy and her sartorial choices can never be disappointing!
Bewitching
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
And a little shine or glam is no harm to anyone! Look at this diva slaying like a queen in a shining dress
Glam up
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Sequin Queen
Devoleena shines brighter than a star in this sequined body-hugging silver outfit
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
You can never go wrong if you take inspiration from this gorgeous star and don a skirt and top on your date night
Classy and Sassy
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Devoleena makes us go wow with her sartorial picks and her classy dungaree is also one of the fits you can opt for
Redefining Beauty
Image source: Ronak Desai Instagram
The diva made jaws drop as she struck a pose in this blue strapless outfit
Sizzle away
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Indulging in glitter fun, Devoeena can make many hearts swoon with her breathtaking look in this outfit
Fashion Icon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.