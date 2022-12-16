Heading 3

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Gorgeous in silk

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has donned the perfect Bengali look as she wore a  lavender silk saree

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

The actress looks simply elegant in a green gota work kurta set which is perfect for a daytime event

Gota work suit 

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee's instagram

Make your ethnic look stand out with a stunning designer saree blouse like Devoleena

Designer blouse 

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Get an exceptionally glowing look with matha patti and traditional jewellery for your next event

Traditional jewels

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

The way Devoleena Bhattacharjee carried the beautiful printe saree for a festive occasion, its simply amazing

Festive look

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Be it a wedding function or a house party, make your look most talked about with this multicolor sharara

Multicolor sharara

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Make your special day memorable with golden shimmery lehenga and statement jewellery like Devoleena

Golden diva

IImage source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Give a fashionable twist to your everyday look with the charming lavender kurta set

Chikankari work kurta set 

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

If yellow is your color then do add this floral print, floor level kurta set with red dupatta to your wardrobe

Shiny bright like sunflower 

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Be the life of the party with the sleek and shimmery saree and plunging neckline blouse

Shimmery party look

