Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ethnic looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Gorgeous in silk
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has donned the perfect Bengali look as she wore a lavender silk saree
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
The actress looks simply elegant in a green gota work kurta set which is perfect for a daytime event
Gota work suit
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee's instagram
Make your ethnic look stand out with a stunning designer saree blouse like Devoleena
Designer blouse
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Get an exceptionally glowing look with matha patti and traditional jewellery for your next event
Traditional jewels
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
The way Devoleena Bhattacharjee carried the beautiful printe saree for a festive occasion, its simply amazing
Festive look
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Be it a wedding function or a house party, make your look most talked about with this multicolor sharara
Multicolor sharara
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Make your special day memorable with golden shimmery lehenga and statement jewellery like Devoleena
Golden diva
IImage source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Give a fashionable twist to your everyday look with the charming lavender kurta set
Chikankari work kurta set
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
If yellow is your color then do add this floral print, floor level kurta set with red dupatta to your wardrobe
Shiny bright like sunflower
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Be the life of the party with the sleek and shimmery saree and plunging neckline blouse
Shimmery party look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.