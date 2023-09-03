Heading 3

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ethnic looks 

Green grace 

The Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto debutante looks dazzling in this pista green saree paired with a matching ruffle blouse 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

White whirl 

Devoleena looks angelic in this white Anarkali with some Chikankari work. The colorful dupatta is a smart add-on 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

Beach fun 

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya protagonist is enjoying the comfort of the sea in a blue saree and a pink blouse 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

Desert Daze

The diva is a sight to sore eyes in this all-white ensemble as she flaunts her attire in the sand 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

Floral finesse 

The enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this pink kurta pant set with rose floral motifs all over the outfit 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

 Yellow glow 

The fashionista is swaying hearts in yellow Sharara. Sleek hair and subtle makeup accentuate her look 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

 Black burn 

The Bigg Boss participant has put the heat to shame in this black sequin saree paired with a strapless blouse. Her accessories are noteworthy 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

 Cream crush 

The talented star has captured the attention of her fans in this cream lehenga choli. Her pearl and emerald accessories enhance the look 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

Pop of pink 

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame looks bewitching in this pink ethnic attire with silver polka dots. The rose in her hair is the highlight 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

The actress mesmerized her fans as she adorned a traditional Navari saree on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya 

Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

Red & Green 

