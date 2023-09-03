pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 03, 2023
Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ethnic looks
Green grace
The Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto debutante looks dazzling in this pista green saree paired with a matching ruffle blouse
Images: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram
White whirl
Devoleena looks angelic in this white Anarkali with some Chikankari work. The colorful dupatta is a smart add-on
Beach fun
The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya protagonist is enjoying the comfort of the sea in a blue saree and a pink blouse
Desert Daze
The diva is a sight to sore eyes in this all-white ensemble as she flaunts her attire in the sand
Floral finesse
The enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this pink kurta pant set with rose floral motifs all over the outfit
Yellow glow
The fashionista is swaying hearts in yellow Sharara. Sleek hair and subtle makeup accentuate her look
Black burn
The Bigg Boss participant has put the heat to shame in this black sequin saree paired with a strapless blouse. Her accessories are noteworthy
Cream crush
The talented star has captured the attention of her fans in this cream lehenga choli. Her pearl and emerald accessories enhance the look
Pop of pink
The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame looks bewitching in this pink ethnic attire with silver polka dots. The rose in her hair is the highlight
The actress mesmerized her fans as she adorned a traditional Navari saree on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya
Red & Green
