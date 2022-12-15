Devoleena Bhattacharjee's gorgeous suits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Chikankari love
This color and the chinkankari work elevate Devoleena’s beauty and the actress looks gorgeous as she poses in this suit
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Devoleena’s yellow and pink-hued sharara and her million-dollar smile can make many hearts melt
Born to shine
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Decked up in another yellow Anarkali, Devoleena wore her grace and beauty with perfection and looks lovely
Stunner
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Serving a fabulously vibrant look here, Devoleena exudes charm as she flaunts her lilac-printed sharara
Lilac love
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Clad in this gorgeous red ethnic wear, Rubina looks nothing less than a diva as she strikes a pose in it
Gorgeous in Red
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
We are in love that Devoleena is easily making heads turn every time she dons an ethnic suit and this time is no different!
Pretty in Pink
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
‘Nothing can dim the light that shines from within’ says Devoleena and we agree as she beams with joy in this green outfit
Slaying
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
You know it’s a glam day when black is out of the wardrobe! Devoleena is acing her black ethnic suit like a pro and we are taking notes
Redefining Beauty
Image source: Prashant Click Instagram
We bow down to this Desi Kudi charm and style sense that is totally unbeatable!
Desi Kudi
Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Pave the way for the fashion queen as she won’t stop making your hearts swoon with such breathtaking looks!
Fashion Icon
