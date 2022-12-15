Heading 3

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's gorgeous suits

Pramila Mandal

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Chikankari love

This color and the chinkankari work elevate Devoleena’s beauty and the actress looks gorgeous as she poses in this suit 

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena’s yellow and pink-hued sharara and her million-dollar smile can make many hearts melt 

Born to shine

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Decked up in another yellow Anarkali, Devoleena wore her grace and beauty with perfection and looks lovely 

Stunner

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Serving a fabulously vibrant look here, Devoleena exudes charm as she flaunts her lilac-printed sharara 

Lilac love

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Clad in this gorgeous red ethnic wear, Rubina looks nothing less than a diva as she strikes a pose in it 

Gorgeous in Red

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

We are in love that Devoleena is easily making heads turn every time she dons an ethnic suit and this time is no different!

Pretty in Pink 

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

‘Nothing can dim the light that shines from within’ says Devoleena and we agree as she beams with joy in this green outfit

Slaying

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

You know it’s a glam day when black is out of the wardrobe! Devoleena is acing her black ethnic suit like a pro and we are taking notes

Redefining Beauty

Image source: Prashant Click Instagram

We bow down to this Desi Kudi charm and style sense that is totally unbeatable!

Desi Kudi

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Pave the way for the fashion queen as she won’t stop making your hearts swoon with such breathtaking looks!

Fashion Icon

