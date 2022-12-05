Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree soiree
Gayatri Nirmal
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Devoleena Bhattacharjee in this silk purple saree is oozing grace
With those sunglasses and shoes paired with this traditional saree, Devoleena has her swag on point
She’s like a poetry in this white sequin saree and roses pinned in her hair
Devoleena in this mustard silk saree with golden border and puffed sleeves is a sight to watch
The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress loves her Assamese Mekhela Silk Chador saree
Devoleena looks gorgeous in this cotton blue striped saree, oxidised earrings and a messy bun
Devoleena looks gorgeous in this Nobomi theme saree and blouse
The actress oozes oomph in this pink and white sequin saree
Draped in this cotton green saree with yellow stripes, and shoes, Devoleena often blends comfort with style
One can never go wrong with a red saree
