Heading 3

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree soiree 

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

DEC 5, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee in this silk purple saree is oozing grace

Soft as lilac 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

With those sunglasses and shoes paired with this traditional saree, Devoleena has her swag on point

Swagger

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

She’s like a poetry in this white sequin saree and roses pinned in her hair

Pristine in white 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena in this mustard silk saree with golden border and puffed sleeves is a sight to watch

Back to basic 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress loves her Assamese Mekhela Silk Chador saree

Love for Silk 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena looks gorgeous in this cotton blue striped saree, oxidised earrings and a messy bun

Romanticising saree 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Devoleena looks gorgeous in this Nobomi theme saree and blouse

Durga Puja ready 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

The actress oozes oomph in this pink and white sequin saree

Glitter Girl 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Draped in this cotton green saree with yellow stripes, and shoes, Devoleena often blends comfort with style

Comfort with style 

Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

One can never go wrong with a red saree

Red Saree 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here