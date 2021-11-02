nov 2, 2021
Dhanteras 2021: Jewellery pieces to own
For the newlyweds, a statement matha patti just like Kriti Sanon’s is an ideal jewellery piece to own this Dhanteras
If you have been wanting to purchase a statement choker necklace and matching earrings, this gold set worn by Kangana Ranaut can serve as a major cue
A statement choker encrusted with precious stones is also another luxury piece to own and this emerald choker worn by Malaika Arora is worth bookmarking
Trends may come and go but a diamond necklace stays forever! Take a cue from Kareena Kapoor Khan and bookmark a classic diamond necklace that you can own
A pair of gold jhumkas with precious stones in them is an ideal pick and this one from Karisma Kapoor's collection is just the right choice
Regal and dainty, a nose ring or a nath is another option to shop for if you are looking for something precious yet less expensive
Kundan earrings are known to be one of the oldest pieces of jewellery in India and you can shop for a bespoke pair during the festive season
Diamond earrings are worth every penny to invest in and a dainty pair of drop danglers is what we swear by Credits: getty images
To shop for something contemporary yet classic, a maang tikka with beads is an ideal choice
Tiered polki diamond necklace is another jewellery piece that you can own this Dhanteras
Simple yet significant, diamond or gold bangles can be the next best thing to buy during the festive occasion
Lastly, you can also plan on buying some minimal or statement finger rings on this auspicious day
